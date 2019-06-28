Brokerages Set Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR) Target Price at $36.00

Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.00.

REXR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other news, CFO Adeel Khan sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $1,520,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,520,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 5,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.19, for a total transaction of $194,196.15. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 5,718 shares in the company, valued at $218,370.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 419.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 90,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,223,000 after acquiring an additional 72,663 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 73,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 17,700 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 275.8% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 20,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 15,254 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 38,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 7,089 shares during the period. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 73,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 17,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE REXR traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.37. The company had a trading volume of 2,711,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 749,950. The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.84. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 52 week low of $28.17 and a 52 week high of $41.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 8.34 and a current ratio of 8.34.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.20). Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 2.43%. The company had revenue of $60.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. Rexford Industrial Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is 66.07%.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. The Company owns 179 properties with approximately 22.1 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.2 million rentable square feet.

