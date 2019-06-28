BRT Apartments Corp (NYSE:BRT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

BRT Apartments Corp (NYSE:BRT) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.17.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BRT shares. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of BRT Apartments in a report on Thursday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BRT Apartments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BRT Apartments during the first quarter worth about $1,005,000. Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in BRT Apartments in the 4th quarter worth about $341,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in BRT Apartments by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 109,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 15,609 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in BRT Apartments by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 419,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,051,000 after purchasing an additional 87,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in BRT Apartments by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 34,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. 31.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BRT stock traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.13. The stock had a trading volume of 48,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,919. The firm has a market cap of $208.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. BRT Apartments has a 1-year low of $10.91 and a 1-year high of $14.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.33.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.66%. BRT Apartments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.47%.

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties. Interested parties are urged to review the Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission for the quarter ended December 31, 2018 and the supplemental disclosures regarding the quarter on the investor relations section of the Company's website.

