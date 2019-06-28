Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Barclays reissued their hold rating on shares of Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) in a report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Barclays currently has a $44.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded Bruker from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank upgraded Bruker from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bruker from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Leerink Swann upgraded Bruker from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Svb Leerink upgraded Bruker from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.20.

Shares of NASDAQ BRKR opened at $48.95 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 34.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Bruker has a 1-year low of $26.10 and a 1-year high of $49.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.05.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Bruker had a return on equity of 26.28% and a net margin of 9.53%. The business had revenue of $461.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.46 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. Bruker’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bruker will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.43%.

In other Bruker news, Director Marc A. Kastner sold 1,374 shares of Bruker stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.79, for a total transaction of $57,419.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,811 shares in the company, valued at $451,791.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 400,000 shares of Bruker stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.48, for a total value of $16,592,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,991,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,575,867,924.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 801,374 shares of company stock worth $33,241,419 over the last 90 days. 26.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRKR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Bruker during the fourth quarter valued at $49,346,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Bruker by 3,479.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 663,285 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $19,746,000 after buying an additional 644,757 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Bruker by 1,923.1% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 406,482 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,101,000 after buying an additional 386,390 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Bruker by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,352,697 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,270,000 after buying an additional 363,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Bruker by 10.7% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,298,436 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $126,792,000 after buying an additional 319,125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.73% of the company’s stock.

About Bruker

Bruker Corporation manufactures and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Bruker Scientific Instruments, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies. It offers life science tools based on magnetic resonance technology; life science mass spectrometry and ion mobility spectrometry solutions; infrared spectroscopy and radiological/nuclear detectors for chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive detection in emergency response, homeland security, and defense applications; and research, analytical, and process analysis instruments and solutions based on infrared and Raman molecular spectroscopy technologies.

