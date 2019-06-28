Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Cut to “Hold” at SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. SunTrust Banks currently has $12.75 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CZR. ValuEngine upgraded Caesars Entertainment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. BidaskClub lowered Caesars Entertainment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Caesars Entertainment from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank restated a buy rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a report on Monday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $7.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Caesars Entertainment currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:CZR opened at $11.66 on Tuesday. Caesars Entertainment has a 1 year low of $5.84 and a 1 year high of $11.90. The stock has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.37 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.51.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.13). Caesars Entertainment had a net margin of 1.41% and a negative return on equity of 9.84%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $88,000.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Entertainment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides casino-entertainment and hospitality services in the United States and internationally. The company operates 39,000 slot machines and 2,700 table games, as well as other games comprising keno, poker, and race and sports books; and approximately 180 buffets, restaurants, bars, nightclubs, and lounges located throughout its casinos, as well as banquets and room service.

