Capital & Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC) Given Add Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their add rating on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CAPC. Liberum Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Numis Securities restated a hold rating and set a GBX 243 ($3.18) price objective on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Capital & Counties Properties PLC from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 260 ($3.40) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Capital & Counties Properties PLC from GBX 230 ($3.01) to GBX 220 ($2.87) and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 260.86 ($3.41).

Shares of LON:CAPC opened at GBX 222.60 ($2.91) on Tuesday. Capital & Counties Properties PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 208 ($2.72) and a 12-month high of GBX 294.20 ($3.84). The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion and a PE ratio of -33.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 221.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.69.

In related news, insider Jonathan S. Lane purchased 8,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 241 ($3.15) per share, for a total transaction of £20,846.50 ($27,239.64).

About Capital & Counties Properties PLC

Capital & Counties Properties PLC, a property company, invests in, develops, and manages real estate properties in the United Kingdom. Its principal properties include Covent Garden, a retail and dining destination in London; and Earls Court, a mixed-use development estate in London. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

