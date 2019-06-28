CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) Director Sells $7,275,615.81 in Stock

CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) Director Anastasios Parafestas sold 188,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.69, for a total value of $7,275,615.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Anastasios Parafestas also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CarGurus alerts:

On Wednesday, June 26th, Anastasios Parafestas sold 86,482 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $3,186,861.70.

On Thursday, June 20th, Anastasios Parafestas sold 131,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.53, for a total value of $5,047,430.00.

On Tuesday, June 18th, Anastasios Parafestas sold 80,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.26, for a total value of $2,900,800.00.

On Friday, June 14th, Anastasios Parafestas sold 30,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total value of $1,071,300.00.

On Wednesday, June 12th, Anastasios Parafestas sold 30,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.41, for a total value of $1,062,300.00.

On Monday, June 10th, Anastasios Parafestas sold 25,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total value of $881,500.00.

On Thursday, June 6th, Anastasios Parafestas sold 20,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.32, for a total value of $686,400.00.

On Tuesday, June 4th, Anastasios Parafestas sold 20,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total value of $674,000.00.

On Friday, May 31st, Anastasios Parafestas sold 50,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total value of $1,685,000.00.

On Wednesday, May 29th, Anastasios Parafestas sold 33,308 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total value of $1,133,471.24.

CarGurus stock opened at $35.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 61.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.95. CarGurus Inc has a 52-week low of $30.29 and a 52-week high of $57.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.74.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.09. CarGurus had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 13.94%. The company had revenue of $135.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.54 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. CarGurus’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that CarGurus Inc will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CARG. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of CarGurus in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of CarGurus in the 1st quarter worth $136,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of CarGurus in the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CarGurus in the 1st quarter worth $210,000. Institutional investors own 74.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CARG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. DA Davidson set a $54.00 price target on CarGurus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. BidaskClub upgraded CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of CarGurus in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded CarGurus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.25.

CarGurus Company Profile

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.