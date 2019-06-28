Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) Short Interest Up 9.3% in June

Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,695,300 shares, a growth of 9.3% from the May 15th total of 1,551,500 shares. Approximately 3.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 272,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.2 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in Carpenter Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $133,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in Carpenter Technology by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Carpenter Technology by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,592 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH purchased a new stake in Carpenter Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Carpenter Technology by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 6,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the period. 91.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CRS traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.98. 591,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 278,206. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Carpenter Technology has a 52 week low of $32.77 and a 52 week high of $60.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.83.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $609.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.08 million. Carpenter Technology had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Research analysts predict that Carpenter Technology will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.00%.

CRS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carpenter Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Carpenter Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Longbow Research set a $59.00 price target on shares of Carpenter Technology and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Carpenter Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.50.

About Carpenter Technology

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. It offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as drilling tools; and metal powders and parts.

