Cerecor Inc (NASDAQ:CERC) Receives $9.67 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Cerecor Inc (NASDAQ:CERC) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.67.

A number of research firms have commented on CERC. ValuEngine cut shares of Cerecor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Cerecor from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Cerecor in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Cerecor in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Cerecor in a report on Friday, May 10th.

NASDAQ CERC traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.32. 13,302 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,024. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.06. Cerecor has a one year low of $2.71 and a one year high of $7.65.

Cerecor (NASDAQ:CERC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 million. Cerecor had a negative net margin of 226.50% and a negative return on equity of 120.67%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cerecor will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cerecor news, insider Simon Pedder acquired 6,000 shares of Cerecor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.06 per share, for a total transaction of $30,360.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Armistice Capital Master Fund acquired 10,000 shares of Cerecor stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.18 per share, with a total value of $51,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 225,219 shares of company stock valued at $1,077,864 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CERC. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cerecor by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cerecor by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 5,293 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cerecor during the first quarter valued at about $109,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cerecor during the first quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cerecor by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 94,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 31,951 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.94% of the company’s stock.

Cerecor Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on pediatric health care. Its lead product portfolio includes prescribed dietary supplements, such as Poly-Vi-Flor and Tri-Vi-Flor; and prescription drugs, such as Millipre, Ulesfia, Karbinal ER, AcipHex Sprinkle, and Cefaclor for oral suspension, as well as Flexichamber a medical device.

