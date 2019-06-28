Chemours (NYSE:CC) Given a $45.00 Price Target by BMO Capital Markets Analysts

BMO Capital Markets set a $45.00 price objective on Chemours (NYSE:CC) in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CC. ValuEngine raised Chemours from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. SunTrust Banks raised Chemours from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chemours from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Chemours from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Chemours to $43.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.40.

Shares of NYSE CC opened at $24.90 on Monday. Chemours has a one year low of $21.06 and a one year high of $48.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.69. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 4.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.55.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.30). Chemours had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 87.75%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chemours will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. Chemours’s payout ratio is 17.64%.

In other Chemours news, Director Bradley J. Bell purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.06 per share, with a total value of $120,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark P. Vergnano purchased 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.17 per share, with a total value of $1,019,480.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,701,622. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 55,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,289,670 in the last ninety days. 2.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CC. Aurora Investment Counsel raised its holdings in Chemours by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 58,798 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 6,257 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Chemours by 40.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 657,295 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $24,424,000 after purchasing an additional 190,740 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in Chemours by 32.9% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 11,552 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,858 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Chemours by 0.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 572,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $21,274,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Chemours by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 989,719 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,929,000 after purchasing an additional 27,651 shares in the last quarter. 79.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Chemours

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Fluoroproducts, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment manufactures and sells titanium dioxide under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for various applications in architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride window profiles, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, and coated papers and paperboards used for packaging.

