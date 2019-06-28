CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chimera Investment Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is primarily engaged in real estate finance. It invests, either directly or indirectly through its subsidiaries, in RMBS, residential mortgage loans, Agency CMBS, commercial mortgage loans, real estate-related securities and various other asset classes. The company has elected and is organized and has operated in a manner that enables it to be taxed as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code. “

Separately, Nomura started coverage on CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of CIM stock opened at $18.78 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 0.59. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW has a fifty-two week low of $16.88 and a fifty-two week high of $19.42.

CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $147.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.69 million. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 21.84%. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.47%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIM. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 172,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,077,000 after acquiring an additional 2,987 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 157.4% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 451,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,049,000 after purchasing an additional 276,200 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 96,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 18,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 157.4% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 290,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,179,000 after purchasing an additional 177,683 shares in the last quarter. 51.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW Company Profile

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

