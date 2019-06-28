Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) SVP Sells $85,941.55 in Stock

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) SVP Rick Hamilton sold 1,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total transaction of $85,941.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Rick Hamilton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 9th, Rick Hamilton sold 9,652 shares of Ciena stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total transaction of $337,337.40.

CIEN opened at $41.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Ciena Co. has a twelve month low of $25.18 and a twelve month high of $46.23. The company has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.06.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. Ciena had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The business had revenue of $865.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $818.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ciena Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Ciena from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Ciena from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Ciena from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Ciena from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ciena has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.83.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Ciena during the 1st quarter worth about $13,802,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Ciena by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,166 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 1,917 shares in the last quarter. Global Financial Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ciena during the 1st quarter worth about $1,091,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Ciena by 286.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,924 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 20,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Ciena during the 4th quarter worth about $226,000. 92.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ciena

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

