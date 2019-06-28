Cloudera Inc (NYSE:CLDR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Cloudera Inc (NYSE:CLDR) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.59.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CLDR shares. Citigroup lowered Cloudera from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Raymond James lowered Cloudera from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Cloudera from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cloudera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cloudera from $7.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th.

In other Cloudera news, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 7,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.73, for a total value of $44,040.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Cloudera by 1,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cloudera by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Cloudera by 112.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cloudera during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cloudera during the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cloudera stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $5.26. 16,328,926 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,665,652. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Cloudera has a fifty-two week low of $4.89 and a fifty-two week high of $20.18.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $187.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.44 million. Cloudera had a negative return on equity of 24.15% and a negative net margin of 44.35%. Cloudera’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cloudera will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

Cloudera, Inc provides a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. It offers Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub that allows companies to execute various analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secures data in public and private clouds, and data centers; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a hybrid cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering enables users to streamline, simplify, and scale big data processing; and Cloudera Operational DB that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on continuously changing data.

