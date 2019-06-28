CLSA Analysts Give Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) a $120.00 Price Target

CLSA set a $120.00 price target on Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Autohome from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Autohome from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Autohome from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, March 30th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Autohome from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Autohome from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Autohome has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $104.17.

NYSE ATHM opened at $89.56 on Monday. Autohome has a 1-year low of $61.43 and a 1-year high of $117.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.58.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The information services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. Autohome had a net margin of 40.12% and a return on equity of 30.85%. The company had revenue of $240.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Autohome will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATHM. Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its stake in shares of Autohome by 11,064.9% during the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 1,439,150 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $151,283,000 after buying an additional 1,426,260 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its stake in shares of Autohome by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 6,605,795 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $516,903,000 after buying an additional 975,525 shares during the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD bought a new stake in shares of Autohome during the first quarter worth $78,570,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Autohome during the fourth quarter worth $43,724,000. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Autohome during the first quarter worth $45,582,000. 54.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its Websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, delivers comprehensive, independent, and interactive content to automobile buyers and owners, including company generated content, such as automobile-related articles and reviews, pricing trends in various local markets, photographs, video clips, and live streaming; automobile library, which comprises a range of specifications covering performance levels, dimensions, powertrains, vehicle bodies, interiors, safety, entertainment systems, and other features, as well as manufacturers' suggested retail prices; new and used automobile listings, and promotional information; and user generated content and forums.

