CNH Industrial NV (NYSE:CNHI) Short Interest Update

CNH Industrial NV (NYSE:CNHI) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,437,800 shares, a growth of 9.1% from the May 15th total of 8,650,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

CNHI remained flat at $$10.28 during trading on Friday. 1,846,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,693,711. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.34. CNH Industrial has a 12 month low of $8.41 and a 12 month high of $12.68.

Get CNH Industrial alerts:

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 23.01%. CNH Industrial’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that CNH Industrial will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in CNH Industrial by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,786,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,225,000 after buying an additional 3,408,301 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in CNH Industrial by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,126,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,689,000 after buying an additional 637,624 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CNH Industrial by 164.3% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 87,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 54,100 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG acquired a new position in CNH Industrial in the 1st quarter valued at $4,695,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in CNH Industrial by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 70,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 2,478 shares during the period. 21.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of CNH Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CNH Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of CNH Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of CNH Industrial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CNH Industrial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

About CNH Industrial

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, and buses worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Agricultural Equipment, Construction Equipment, Commercial Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial Services.

Read More: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for CNH Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNH Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.