Community Bankers Trust (NASDAQ:ESXB) Trading 8.2% Higher

Community Bankers Trust Corp (NASDAQ:ESXB) traded up 8.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.21 and last traded at $8.47. 205,938 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 774% from the average session volume of 23,554 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.83.

Separately, Brean Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Community Bankers Trust in a report on Monday, March 18th.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.60.

Community Bankers Trust (NASDAQ:ESXB) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $13.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.10 million.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Community Bankers Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.75%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESXB. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Community Bankers Trust by 538.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,839 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Community Bankers Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Community Bankers Trust by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 5,410 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Community Bankers Trust by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 8,805 shares during the period. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Community Bankers Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000.

Community Bankers Trust Company Profile (NASDAQ:ESXB)

Community Bankers Trust Corporation operates as the holding company for the Essex Bank that provides financial services primarily to individuals and small businesses. It offers individual and commercial demand and time deposit accounts; and commercial and industrial loans, consumer and small business loans, and real estate and mortgage loans.

