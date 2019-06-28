Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Trading 7.7% Higher

Comstock Resources Inc (NYSE:CRK)’s stock price traded up 7.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as $5.61 and last traded at $5.57. 2,134,632 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 540% from the average session volume of 333,524 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.17.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Capital One Financial cut shares of Comstock Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.50 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.33.

Get Comstock Resources alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.12.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $126.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.70 million. Comstock Resources had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 14.66%. On average, analysts anticipate that Comstock Resources Inc will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRK. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 22,807 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 7,584 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.87% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Resources Company Profile (NYSE:CRK)

Comstock Resources, Inc and its subsidiaries engage in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties, primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. The company is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

Further Reading: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.