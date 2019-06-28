Comtech Telecomm. (NASDAQ:CMTL) Upgraded to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Comtech Telecomm. (NASDAQ:CMTL) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CMTL. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Comtech Telecomm. from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Comtech Telecomm. from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Comtech Telecomm. from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Noble Financial reissued a buy rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Comtech Telecomm. in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Get Comtech Telecomm. alerts:

NASDAQ CMTL opened at $27.67 on Monday. Comtech Telecomm. has a 1 year low of $20.94 and a 1 year high of $36.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of $667.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.44.

Comtech Telecomm. (NASDAQ:CMTL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.21. Comtech Telecomm. had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $170.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Comtech Telecomm. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 16th. Comtech Telecomm.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.33%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CMTL. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecomm. by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 721,166 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,745,000 after buying an additional 166,300 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecomm. by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,637,049 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $88,526,000 after buying an additional 111,215 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecomm. by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 340,081 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,897,000 after buying an additional 80,157 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecomm. by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 483,647 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $11,772,000 after buying an additional 79,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Comtech Telecomm. by 116.0% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 140,838 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,270,000 after purchasing an additional 75,623 shares during the last quarter. 86.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Comtech Telecomm. Company Profile

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions. The company's Commercial Solutions segment offers ground-based equipment, including single channel per carrier modems and solid-state amplifiers that facilitate the transmission of voice, video, and data over satellite links; and traveling wave tube amplifiers, such as high power narrow-band amplifiers used to amplify signals from satellite earth stations, as well as safety and security technologies.

See Also: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Comtech Telecomm. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comtech Telecomm. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.