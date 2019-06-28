ConforMIS (NASDAQ:CFMS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

ConforMIS Inc (NASDAQ:CFMS) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 1,848,339 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 31% from the previous session’s volume of 1,415,599 shares.The stock last traded at $4.36 and had previously closed at $4.14.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of ConforMIS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ConforMIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ConforMIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of ConforMIS from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of ConforMIS in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.00. The company has a market cap of $263.31 million, a PE ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 2.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.89.

ConforMIS (NASDAQ:CFMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). ConforMIS had a negative net margin of 42.90% and a negative return on equity of 97.85%. The firm had revenue of $20.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.11 million. As a group, analysts expect that ConforMIS Inc will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mark A. Augusti sold 25,477 shares of ConforMIS stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.72, for a total transaction of $69,297.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,123,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,056,458.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bradley Langdale sold 20,542 shares of ConforMIS stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.88, for a total transaction of $59,160.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 115,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,593.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,535 shares of company stock valued at $214,211. 3.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CFMS. Spark Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in ConforMIS by 172.2% during the 1st quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 316,300 shares during the last quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new position in ConforMIS in the first quarter valued at approximately $381,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in ConforMIS in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,100,000. Creative Planning lifted its stake in ConforMIS by 133.8% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 116,922 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 66,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in ConforMIS by 300.0% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 80,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.11% of the company’s stock.

About ConforMIS (NASDAQ:CFMS)

Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells joint replacement implants. The company offers customized knee replacement products, including iTotal CR, a cruciate-retaining product; iTotal PS, a posterior cruciate ligament substituting product; iDuo, a customized bicompartmental knee replacement system; and iUni, a customized unicompartmental knee replacement product to treat the medial or lateral compartment of the knee.

