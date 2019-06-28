Connect Coin Price Reaches $0.14 on Top Exchanges (XCON)

Connect Coin (CURRENCY:XCON) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 28th. In the last seven days, Connect Coin has traded down 36.8% against the dollar. Connect Coin has a total market cap of $5.55 million and approximately $42,332.00 worth of Connect Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Connect Coin token can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00001163 BTC on popular exchanges including Coineal and HitBTC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00003431 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.14 or 0.00279021 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $210.51 or 0.01720522 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008170 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000907 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.08 or 0.00147759 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 39.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00025557 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000067 BTC.

About Connect Coin

Connect Coin’s total supply is 70,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 38,989,296 tokens. Connect Coin’s official Twitter account is @connectingcoin. The Reddit community for Connect Coin is /r/CONNECTXON and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Connect Coin is connectingcoin.io.

Connect Coin Token Trading

Connect Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Coineal. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Connect Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Connect Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Connect Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

