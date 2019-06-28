ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. is a community-based, full-service commercial bank holding company. The Bank offers a range of lending, depository and related financial services to commercial, industrial and governmental customers. ConnectOne provides secured and unsecured loans, mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, working capital loans, and real estate construction loans, as well as collection services, wire transfers, night depository, and lock box services. The Bank, through its subsidiary, provides financial services, including brokerage services, insurance and annuities, mutual funds and financial planning. It also offers various money market services. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc., formerly known as Center Bancorp, Inc., is based in Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered ConnectOne Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. ValuEngine upgraded ConnectOne Bancorp from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded ConnectOne Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.00.

NASDAQ CNOB opened at $22.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $779.67 million, a P/E ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.81. ConnectOne Bancorp has a twelve month low of $17.07 and a twelve month high of $26.70.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $46.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.17 million. ConnectOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 28.59%. Sell-side analysts predict that ConnectOne Bancorp will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO William S. Burns sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.89, for a total value of $32,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,394 shares in the company, valued at $1,519,034.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Christopher J. Ewing sold 1,527 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total value of $33,532.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,823 shares of company stock valued at $215,622 over the last 90 days. 7.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $116,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 9.0% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 5,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 57,072.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 6,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FCA Corp TX acquired a new stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.76% of the company’s stock.

ConnectOne Bancorp Company Profile

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank, a state chartered bank that provides various commercial banking products and services. The company offers a range of deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, and time and savings accounts.

