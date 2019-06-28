ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Rating Increased to Buy at Mizuho

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) was upgraded by investment analysts at Mizuho from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has a $80.00 price objective on the energy producer’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $74.00. Mizuho’s price target indicates a potential upside of 30.57% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered ConocoPhillips from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies raised ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ConocoPhillips has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.21.

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $61.27 on Wednesday. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $56.75 and a 12 month high of $80.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.29.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The energy producer reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.08. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 18.08%. The company had revenue of $10.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Smart Portfolios LLC boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 69.5% during the fourth quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 478 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Athena Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Destination Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 592.6% during the first quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 561 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. 72.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

