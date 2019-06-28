Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) versus X Financial (NASDAQ:XYF) Critical Analysis

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) and X Financial (NYSE:XYF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Consumer Portfolio Services and X Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Consumer Portfolio Services 0 0 1 0 3.00 X Financial 0 2 0 0 2.00

Consumer Portfolio Services presently has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 35.14%. Given Consumer Portfolio Services’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Consumer Portfolio Services is more favorable than X Financial.

Dividends

X Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Consumer Portfolio Services does not pay a dividend. X Financial pays out 10.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

48.1% of Consumer Portfolio Services shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.1% of X Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 46.2% of Consumer Portfolio Services shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Consumer Portfolio Services and X Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Consumer Portfolio Services $389.77 million 0.21 $14.86 million $0.51 7.25 X Financial $514.96 million 1.09 $128.44 million $0.85 4.39

X Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Consumer Portfolio Services. X Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Consumer Portfolio Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Consumer Portfolio Services and X Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Consumer Portfolio Services 3.59% 5.84% 0.46% X Financial N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Consumer Portfolio Services beats X Financial on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Consumer Portfolio Services Company Profile

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It purchases and services retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans. The company, through its automobile contract purchases, offers indirect financing to the customers of dealers with limited credit histories, low incomes, or past credit problems. It serves as an alternative source of financing for dealers, facilitating sales to customers who might not be able to obtain financing from commercial banks, credit unions, and the captive finance companies. The company also acquires installment purchase contracts in four merger and acquisition transactions; and offers financing directly to sub-prime consumers to facilitate their purchase of a new or used automobile, light truck, or passenger van. Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. services its automobile contracts through its branches in California, Nevada, Virginia, Florida, and Illinois. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

X Financial Company Profile

X Financial provides personal finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers a suite of products connecting borrowers and investors through a proprietary Internet platform. It provides loan products, which include Xiaoying card loan and Xiaoying preferred loan; and investment opportunities through wealth management platform, Xiaoying wealth management with insurance protection. X Financial was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

