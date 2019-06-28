Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Given a $53.00 Price Target by Morgan Stanley Analysts

Morgan Stanley set a $53.00 price target on Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) in a research note published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

CLR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Ifs Securities downgraded shares of Continental Resources from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Continental Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Continental Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays reissued a buy rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Continental Resources in a research report on Friday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $62.04.

Shares of NYSE:CLR opened at $42.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Continental Resources has a 52-week low of $34.61 and a 52-week high of $71.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.60.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.11. Continental Resources had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 16.71%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. Continental Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Continental Resources will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 6th.

Continental Resources declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, June 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and natural gas company to reacquire up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Continental Resources news, Director John T. Mcnabb II acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.88 per share, with a total value of $39,880.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Harold Hamm acquired 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.71 per share, with a total value of $2,776,150.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 104,600 shares of company stock valued at $4,312,166. 77.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Continental Resources in the fourth quarter worth $52,621,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Continental Resources by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,220,703 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $49,059,000 after purchasing an additional 257,350 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Continental Resources by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 828,055 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $33,280,000 after purchasing an additional 37,093 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Continental Resources by 142.6% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 823,493 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $33,096,000 after purchasing an additional 484,089 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Continental Resources by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 769,765 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $30,937,000 after purchasing an additional 12,127 shares during the period. 20.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Continental Resources

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

