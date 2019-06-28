Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) Short Interest Up 43.5% in June

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,816,800 shares, a growth of 43.5% from the May 15th total of 1,266,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 453,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days. Approximately 3.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.
In other news, CEO Adam L. Miller sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.32, for a total transaction of $434,560.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,401,258 shares in the company, valued at $130,436,334.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam L. Miller sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total value of $1,123,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,385,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,611,303. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 124,362 shares of company stock worth $6,723,450 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 237,236 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,964,000 after purchasing an additional 57,242 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 9.6% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,204,826 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $175,560,000 after purchasing an additional 281,615 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand during the fourth quarter worth about $2,769,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 2,201.8% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 253,845 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,802,000 after purchasing an additional 242,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,931,599 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $198,271,000 after purchasing an additional 171,143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.12% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CSOD. ValuEngine upgraded Cornerstone OnDemand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim began coverage on Cornerstone OnDemand in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BidaskClub cut Cornerstone OnDemand from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.36.
Shares of CSOD traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.86. 212,943 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 494,284. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -251.57 and a beta of 1.05. Cornerstone OnDemand has a 1-year low of $45.89 and a 1-year high of $60.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.
Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The software maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $140.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.51 million. Cornerstone OnDemand had a negative return on equity of 15.15% and a negative net margin of 3.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Cornerstone OnDemand will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.
About Cornerstone OnDemand
Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and human capital management software through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its enterprise human capital management platform comprises four product suites, such as Recruiting Suite that helps organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; Learning Suite, which provides robust, a modern learning management software to supports compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training; Performance Suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and HR Administration Suite, which provides an aggregated view of all employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.
