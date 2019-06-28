Corridor Resources (TSE:CDH) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Corridor Resources Inc. (TSE:CDH) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.68. Corridor Resources shares last traded at $0.68, with a volume of 92,674 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of $60.47 million and a P/E ratio of -19.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 59.59 and a quick ratio of 58.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.69.

Corridor Resources (TSE:CDH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$6.01 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Corridor Resources Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Corridor Resources (TSE:CDH)

Corridor Resources Inc, a junior resource company, explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas. The company explores for petroleum and natural gas onshore in New Brunswick and Québec; and offshore in the Gulf of St. Lawrence. Its principal properties include the McCully Field located to the northeast of Sussex, New Brunswick; the Frederick Brook Shale located in the Elgin sub-basin in southern New Brunswick; and the Old Harry prospect located in the Gulf of St.

