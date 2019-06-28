CPChain (CPC) Hits Market Cap of $8.27 Million

CPChain (CURRENCY:CPC) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 28th. CPChain has a market cap of $8.27 million and approximately $1.12 million worth of CPChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CPChain token can currently be purchased for $0.0219 or 0.00000187 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, IDEX and Bibox. In the last week, CPChain has traded up 8.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $165.57 or 0.01412614 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004493 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded up 553.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001098 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001238 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000432 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

B3Coin (KB3) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000011 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About CPChain

CPChain is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 20th, 2015. CPChain’s total supply is 999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 376,765,852 tokens. The Reddit community for CPChain is /r/CPChain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CPChain’s official Twitter account is @Capricoin_Team. The official website for CPChain is www.cpchain.io.

CPChain Token Trading

CPChain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, IDEX and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CPChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CPChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CPChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

