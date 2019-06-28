Crave Hits Market Cap of $73,639.00 (CRAVE)

Crave (CURRENCY:CRAVE) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 28th. Crave has a total market cap of $73,639.00 and $148.00 worth of Crave was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crave coin can now be purchased for $0.0048 or 0.00000041 BTC on major exchanges including Trade Satoshi, BiteBTC, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. During the last week, Crave has traded down 31.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Moin (MOIN) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000525 BTC.

ShadowCash (SDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00001021 BTC.

TeslaCoin (TES) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Bitstar (BITS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Bitswift (BITS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Swing (SWING) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Ratecoin (XRA) traded 39.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

WINCOIN (WC) traded 23.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00001417 BTC.

ClubCoin (CLUB) traded 50.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0889 or 0.00000836 BTC.

Hyper (HYPER) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Crave Coin Profile

Crave is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 20th, 2015. Crave’s total supply is 15,366,648 coins. Crave’s official website is crave.cc. The official message board for Crave is forum.crave.cc. Crave’s official Twitter account is @CRAVECoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Crave

Crave can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, BiteBTC, CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crave should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crave using one of the exchanges listed above.

