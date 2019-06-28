Cypress Energy Partners LP (NYSE:CELP) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Cypress Energy Partners LP (NYSE:CELP) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,800 shares, a decrease of 20.9% from the May 15th total of 30,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSE CELP traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.28. The company had a trading volume of 3,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,210. Cypress Energy Partners has a 12-month low of $5.36 and a 12-month high of $8.40. The stock has a market cap of $87.77 million, a PE ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.97, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.63.

Cypress Energy Partners (NYSE:CELP) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.05). Cypress Energy Partners had a return on equity of 129.42% and a net margin of 3.61%. The company had revenue of $90.38 million during the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Cypress Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th.

In other news, insider John T. Mcnabb II purchased 5,000 shares of Cypress Energy Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.28 per share, with a total value of $36,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 65,262 shares in the company, valued at $475,107.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 13,000 shares of company stock worth $95,500.

Cypress Energy Partners, L.P. provides pipeline inspection and integrity, and water and environmental services in North America. The company operates in three segments: Pipeline Inspection Services, Pipeline & Process Services, and Water and Environmental Services. The Pipeline Inspection Services segment offers independent inspection services for various facilities and equipment, such as transmission pipelines; oil and natural gas gathering systems; pump, compressor, measurement, and regulation stations; storage facilities and terminals; and gas distribution systems.

