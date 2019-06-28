DA Davidson Cuts Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) Price Target to $14.00

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) had its target price trimmed by DA Davidson from $16.50 to $14.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Sally Beauty to a market perform rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Sally Beauty from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Bank of America reaffirmed an underperform rating and set a $16.00 price objective (down from $19.00) on shares of Sally Beauty in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sally Beauty from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Sell and an average price target of $15.94.

Shares of Sally Beauty stock opened at $12.86 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 5.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.54. Sally Beauty has a 1-year low of $12.00 and a 1-year high of $23.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.30.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $945.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.08 million. Sally Beauty had a negative return on equity of 110.97% and a net margin of 6.28%. Sally Beauty’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sally Beauty will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Christian A. Brickman bought 5,000 shares of Sally Beauty stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.93 per share, for a total transaction of $74,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 360,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,379,756.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward W. Rabin bought 5,500 shares of Sally Beauty stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.38 per share, for a total transaction of $90,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,210.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 22,000 shares of company stock worth $351,135 over the last quarter. 1.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBH. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Sally Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,087,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Sally Beauty by 72.8% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,683,252 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,749,000 after buying an additional 1,130,288 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Sally Beauty by 13.1% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,444,630 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $155,466,000 after buying an additional 976,690 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Sally Beauty by 2,747.1% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 867,045 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,966,000 after buying an additional 836,591 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sally Beauty by 53,202.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 826,192 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,087,000 after buying an additional 824,642 shares during the period.

About Sally Beauty

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers and salon professionals.

