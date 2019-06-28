Daimler (ETR:DAI) Given a €53.00 Price Target by Independent Research Analysts

Independent Research set a €53.00 ($61.63) target price on Daimler (ETR:DAI) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €69.00 ($80.23) target price on Daimler and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €73.00 ($84.88) target price on Daimler and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank set a €70.00 ($81.40) target price on Daimler and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Nord/LB reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Daimler has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €58.09 ($67.54).

Shares of DAI opened at €48.30 ($56.16) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $51.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.31. Daimler has a 12 month low of €44.51 ($51.76) and a 12 month high of €60.00 ($69.77). The stock’s 50-day moving average is €49.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 228.26, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

About Daimler

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

