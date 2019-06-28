Dana (NYSE:DAN) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dana (NYSE:DAN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $20.00 price target on the auto parts company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Dana Inc. is a provider of technology driveline, sealing and thermal-management products. The company’s operating segment consists of Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Off-Highway Driveline Technologies and Power Technologies. It operates primarily in North America, South America, Europe and Asia pacific. Dana Inc., formerly known as Dana Holding Corporation, is headquartered in Maumee, Ohio. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on DAN. Wolfe Research lowered Dana from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reissued a buy rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Dana in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Buckingham Research set a $21.00 price objective on Dana and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Dana from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Shares of NYSE:DAN opened at $19.40 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.41. Dana has a 1 year low of $12.65 and a 1 year high of $21.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. Dana had a return on equity of 31.31% and a net margin of 5.11%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Dana will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Dana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.47%.

In other news, VP James D. Kellett sold 2,825 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total value of $45,341.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,399.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Dana by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 25,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dana by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,144 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dana by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 11,313 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dana by 9.3% in the first quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 13,259 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Dana by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 36,705 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. 94.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dana Incorporated provides drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Technologies, and Power Technologies.

