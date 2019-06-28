Debitum (DEB) Price Up 0.1% This Week

Debitum (CURRENCY:DEB) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 28th. Debitum has a market capitalization of $595,215.00 and approximately $907.00 worth of Debitum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Debitum token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Debitum has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003510 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.68 or 0.00287242 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $208.46 or 0.01777821 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008504 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000917 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.79 or 0.00151796 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 54.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00029128 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000531 BTC.

Debitum Token Profile

Debitum’s launch date was October 26th, 2017. Debitum’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 199,645,716 tokens. The Reddit community for Debitum is /r/DebitumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Debitum is debitum.network. Debitum’s official Twitter account is @DebitumNetwork. The official message board for Debitum is blog.debitum.network.

Debitum Token Trading

Debitum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Debitum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Debitum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Debitum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

