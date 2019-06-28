Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:DFRG)

Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:DFRG) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 6,994 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,497% compared to the average volume of 438 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ:DFRG traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.95. 1,036,050 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,394,271. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.36 million, a PE ratio of -44.17 and a beta of 0.68. Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.61 and a fifty-two week high of $13.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

Get Del Frisco's Restaurant Group alerts:

Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:DFRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $120.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.65 million. Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group had a negative return on equity of 1.15% and a negative net margin of 21.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on DFRG. Zacks Investment Research lowered Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. BidaskClub lowered Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. ValuEngine raised Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.50.

In related news, major shareholder Armistice Capital, Llc purchased 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.18 per share, with a total value of $679,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Armistice Capital Master Fund purchased 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.38 per share, for a total transaction of $542,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 740,000 shares of company stock worth $4,474,150. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group by 398.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,917 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 5,529 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its stake in shares of Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group by 257.1% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 9,212 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 6,632 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Menta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group by 101.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,989 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 9,072 shares during the period.

Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Company Profile

Del Frisco's Restaurant Group, Inc develops, owns, and operates restaurants in the United States. It owns and operates restaurants under the Del Frisco's Double Eagle Steak House, Del Frisco's Grille, Barcelona Wine Bar, and bartaco brand names. The company offers steaks, as well as other menu selections, such as chops, fresh seafood, tapas, street food, and wines and cocktails.

Featured Article: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Del Frisco's Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Del Frisco's Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.