Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Del Taco Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ:TACO) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 1,779,915 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 550% from the previous session’s volume of 273,736 shares.The stock last traded at $12.49 and had previously closed at $12.39.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Del Taco Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Del Taco Restaurants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Del Taco Restaurants in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Del Taco Restaurants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.14.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $458.95 million, a PE ratio of 22.32, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.38.

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). Del Taco Restaurants had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 4.75%. The company had revenue of $114.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Del Taco Restaurants Inc will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP David Pear sold 13,500 shares of Del Taco Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.85, for a total transaction of $159,975.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 118,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,400,788.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 16.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 925.0% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 193,716 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 174,816 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 0.7% in the first quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 700,529 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,047,000 after purchasing an additional 5,194 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 2.7% in the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,195,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $22,090,000 after purchasing an additional 57,543 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its holdings in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 0.7% in the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 868,159 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,734,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants in the first quarter worth about $330,000. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc develops, franchises, owns, and operates Del Taco quick-service Mexican-American restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. As of December 10, 2018, it operated approximately 560 restaurants across 14 states.

