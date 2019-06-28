Deutsche Bank Analysts Give GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) a €22.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank set a €22.00 ($25.58) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on G1A. Baader Bank set a €21.00 ($24.42) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a €21.00 ($24.42) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Commerzbank set a €21.00 ($24.42) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €25.00 ($29.07) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €29.00 ($33.72) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €24.62 ($28.62).

Shares of ETR G1A opened at €24.72 ($28.74) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €24.89. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of €19.09 ($22.20) and a 52-week high of €34.60 ($40.23). The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.87.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft focuses on the development and production of process technology and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

