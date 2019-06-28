Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) PT Set at €18.55 by UBS Group

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) has been given a €18.55 ($21.57) price objective by investment analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 25.42% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on LHA. Citigroup set a €30.00 ($34.88) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €24.70 ($28.72) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. HSBC set a €26.00 ($30.23) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays set a €18.70 ($21.74) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €27.00 ($31.40) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Deutsche Lufthansa has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €20.28 ($23.58).

ETR:LHA opened at €14.79 ($17.20) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €17.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.77. Deutsche Lufthansa has a twelve month low of €14.34 ($16.67) and a twelve month high of €24.45 ($28.43).

Deutsche Lufthansa

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Network Airlines, Eurowings, and Aviation Services. The Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 287 destinations in 86 countries. The Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 197 destinations in 62 countries.

