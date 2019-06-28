Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) Given a €35.40 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Goldman Sachs Group set a €35.40 ($41.16) price objective on Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

DWNI has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €49.00 ($56.98) price target on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Independent Research set a €46.00 ($53.49) price target on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank set a €49.00 ($56.98) price target on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €40.00 ($46.51) price target on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €46.00 ($53.49) price target on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Deutsche Wohnen has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €43.90 ($51.05).

Shares of FRA:DWNI opened at €32.23 ($37.48) on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is €39.23. Deutsche Wohnen has a 12-month low of €30.48 ($35.44) and a 12-month high of €38.09 ($44.29).

Deutsche Wohnen Company Profile

Deutsche Wohnen SE, a residential property company, develops and manages residential properties in Germany and Europe. The company operates through three segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, and Nursing and Assisted Living. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 167,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 12,100 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

