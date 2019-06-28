Dixons Carphone (LON:DC) Price Target Lowered to GBX 130 at Goldman Sachs Group

Dixons Carphone (LON:DC) had its price objective lowered by Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 148 ($1.93) to GBX 130 ($1.70) in a research note released on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Dixons Carphone in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Dixons Carphone in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They set an overweight rating and a GBX 175 ($2.29) price objective on the stock. Numis Securities downgraded shares of Dixons Carphone to a reduce rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. HSBC downgraded shares of Dixons Carphone to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from GBX 160 ($2.09) to GBX 130 ($1.70) in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, UBS Group restated a buy rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.87) price objective on shares of Dixons Carphone in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 167.86 ($2.19).

DC opened at GBX 111.50 ($1.46) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.77. Dixons Carphone has a 1-year low of GBX 90 ($1.18) and a 1-year high of GBX 201.80 ($2.64). The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 120.37.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.50 ($0.06) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.81%. This is an increase from Dixons Carphone’s previous dividend of $2.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. Dixons Carphone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.36%.

In other news, insider Andrea Gisle Joosen acquired 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 114 ($1.49) per share, for a total transaction of £5,472 ($7,150.14).

Dixons Carphone plc operates as an electrical and telecommunications retailer and service company. The company operates through three segments: UK & Ireland, Nordics, and Greece. It offers various products and services, including consumer electricals and mobile phones under the Carphone Warehouse and CurrysPCWorld Carphone Warehouse brands; computing products and services to business to business customers under the PC World Business brand; travelling services with stores at airports under the Dixons Travel brand; and services under the Team Knowhow brand.

