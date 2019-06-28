Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 106,200 shares, a decrease of 7.7% from the May 15th total of 115,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 79,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks cut Ducommun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Sidoti cut Ducommun from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Noble Financial cut Ducommun from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ducommun from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ducommun from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Ducommun has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.67.

Get Ducommun alerts:

DCO traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.07. 172,163 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,127. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.66. Ducommun has a 12 month low of $31.05 and a 12 month high of $52.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $509.36 million, a PE ratio of 22.65 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.15. Ducommun had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 2.13%. The firm had revenue of $172.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.83 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ducommun will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert C. Ducommun sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.29, for a total transaction of $90,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 405,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,374,832.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Christopher D. Wampler sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.98, for a total value of $137,940.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $437,683.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DCO. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Ducommun by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,118 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 4,511 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,717 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 2,958 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 4,516.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,108 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 42,646 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 810,536 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,439,000 after buying an additional 42,348 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

About Ducommun

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, industrial, natural resources, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment offers cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; high-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, wire harnesses, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

Featured Story: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for Ducommun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ducommun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.