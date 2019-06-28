Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) Research Coverage Started at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued an underperform rating and a $70.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub raised Dunkin Brands Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Maxim Group downgraded Dunkin Brands Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Wedbush raised Dunkin Brands Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI began coverage on Dunkin Brands Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an in-line rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Dunkin Brands Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $71.60.

Get Dunkin Brands Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ DNKN opened at $79.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.72. The company has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.46. Dunkin Brands Group has a 12 month low of $61.69 and a 12 month high of $83.22.

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $319.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.38 million. Dunkin Brands Group had a negative return on equity of 33.52% and a net margin of 17.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dunkin Brands Group will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Dunkin Brands Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.72%.

In other Dunkin Brands Group news, insider John L. Clare sold 8,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $627,525.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,412 shares in the company, valued at $2,205,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott Murphy sold 29,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total value of $2,213,617.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 11,882 shares in the company, valued at $885,327.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,641 shares of company stock worth $4,077,689 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Dunkin Brands Group by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 755 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Dunkin Brands Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its stake in Dunkin Brands Group by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Dunkin Brands Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 50,607 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,798,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Dunkin Brands Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 43,125 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,239,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

About Dunkin Brands Group

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S. Advertising Funds.

See Also: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Dunkin Brands Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dunkin Brands Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.