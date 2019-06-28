e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Shares Up 5.9%

Shares of e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE:ELF) shot up 5.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.02 and last traded at $13.89. 728,293 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 703,483 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.11.

Several research firms recently commented on ELF. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Citigroup set a $13.00 target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $10.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of e.l.f. Beauty from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $6.00 to $10.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $14.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.41.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 3.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $691.59 million, a P/E ratio of 32.30, a P/E/G ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 1.99.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $66.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.91 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a positive return on equity of 8.88% and a negative net margin of 1.15%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty Inc will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, Director Maureen C. Watson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total value of $59,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Milsten sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $378,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,063,100 shares of company stock worth $33,065,222. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 862.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 4,707 shares during the last quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 1st quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 1st quarter worth about $117,000. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, a beauty company, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. brand name worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce and e.l.f.

