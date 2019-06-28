easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) Rating Reiterated by Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their buy rating on shares of easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) in a research note published on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Macquarie reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of easyJet from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Commerzbank reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of easyJet in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $377.33.

Shares of easyJet stock opened at $11.40 on Monday. easyJet has a 52-week low of $13.45 and a 52-week high of $24.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

About easyJet

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2018, the company operated 979 routes and a fleet of 315 aircraft. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircraft; and the provision of graphic design services. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is based in Luton, the United Kingdom.

