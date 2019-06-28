Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) Short Interest Update

Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,803,900 shares, a decrease of 13.9% from the May 15th total of 2,096,300 shares. Currently, 6.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 260,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.9 days.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ECHO shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Echo Global Logistics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $23.40 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Echo Global Logistics in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.71.

Shares of ECHO stock traded up $0.49 on Friday, reaching $20.89. The company had a trading volume of 2,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,775. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $553.76 million, a PE ratio of 12.90, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.58. Echo Global Logistics has a 12 month low of $18.83 and a 12 month high of $36.75.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $538.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $549.32 million. Echo Global Logistics had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 1.15%. Echo Global Logistics’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Echo Global Logistics will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,626 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 148.4% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 4,720 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,820 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 1,316.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,823 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 5,412 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in Echo Global Logistics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $165,000. 97.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Echo Global Logistics Company Profile

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.

