Enerplus Corp (NYSE:ERF) Receives $15.44 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Enerplus Corp (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.55.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. GMP Securities reaffirmed an “average” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Enerplus in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enerplus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 17th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “average” rating and issued a $21.50 target price on shares of Enerplus in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Enerplus in a report on Tuesday, April 9th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERF. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Enerplus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lavaca Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Enerplus during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Enerplus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Enerplus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Enerplus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,000. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ERF traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.53. The stock had a trading volume of 616,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 743,796. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.74. Enerplus has a twelve month low of $6.53 and a twelve month high of $13.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $216.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.00 million. Enerplus had a net margin of 31.33% and a return on equity of 14.62%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Enerplus will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.007 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Enerplus’s payout ratio is currently 8.26%.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

