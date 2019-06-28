Enerplus (TSE:ERF) Price Target Cut to C$14.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) had its price target decreased by National Bank Financial from C$18.00 to C$14.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

ERF has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$20.50 to C$21.50 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$18.63.

Shares of ERF opened at C$9.99 on Tuesday. Enerplus has a 12 month low of C$8.76 and a 12 month high of C$18.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$10.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion and a PE ratio of 6.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.16, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$287.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$285.95 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Enerplus will post 1.4984832 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a jul 19 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.01%.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

