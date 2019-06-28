Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) Chairman Buys $1,192,000.00 in Stock

Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) Chairman Joseph M. Field bought 200,000 shares of Entercom Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,192,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 30,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,545. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of ETM stock opened at $5.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $832.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.30. Entercom Communications Corp. has a twelve month low of $5.16 and a twelve month high of $8.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.07.

Entercom Communications (NYSE:ETM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $309.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.30 million. Entercom Communications had a positive return on equity of 5.89% and a negative net margin of 23.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Entercom Communications Corp. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.23%. Entercom Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entercom Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Entercom Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Entercom Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entercom Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Entercom Communications by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 22,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 2,212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ETM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Entercom Communications from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine lowered Entercom Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. B. Riley assumed coverage on Entercom Communications in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.75 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Entercom Communications from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Entercom Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.14.

Entercom Communications Company Profile

Entercom Communications Corp., a media and entertainment company, engages in radio broadcasting business in the United States. 3 The company owns and operates radio stations in various formats, such as news, sports, talk, classic rock, urban, adult contemporary, alternative, country, and others. As of February 11, 2019, it had a portfolio of approximately 235 radio stations, digital platforms, and live events.

