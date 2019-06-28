Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) Chairman Buys $338,856.00 in Stock

Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) Chairman Joseph M. Field acquired 56,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $338,856.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 30,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE ETM opened at $5.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $832.83 million, a P/E ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.30. Entercom Communications Corp. has a twelve month low of $5.16 and a twelve month high of $8.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Entercom Communications (NYSE:ETM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $309.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.30 million. Entercom Communications had a positive return on equity of 5.89% and a negative net margin of 23.42%. Entercom Communications’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Entercom Communications Corp. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.23%. Entercom Communications’s payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Entercom Communications by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,574,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662,205 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Entercom Communications by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,058,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,727,000 after acquiring an additional 218,385 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Entercom Communications by 142.2% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,292,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,287,000 after acquiring an additional 4,281,498 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Entercom Communications by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,049,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,509,000 after acquiring an additional 289,503 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Entercom Communications by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,399,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066,215 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

ETM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Entercom Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Entercom Communications in a report on Thursday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.75 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded Entercom Communications from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Entercom Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.14.

Entercom Communications Company Profile

Entercom Communications Corp., a media and entertainment company, engages in radio broadcasting business in the United States. 3 The company owns and operates radio stations in various formats, such as news, sports, talk, classic rock, urban, adult contemporary, alternative, country, and others. As of February 11, 2019, it had a portfolio of approximately 235 radio stations, digital platforms, and live events.

