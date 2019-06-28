Entertainment One (LON:ETO) Coverage Initiated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Entertainment One (LON:ETO) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Digital Look reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a GBX 475 ($6.21) target price on the stock.

ETO has been the subject of several other reports. Numis Securities restated a buy rating and set a GBX 573 ($7.49) target price on shares of Entertainment One in a research note on Monday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Entertainment One from GBX 626 ($8.18) to GBX 621 ($8.11) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Entertainment One from GBX 475 ($6.21) to GBX 550 ($7.19) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Entertainment One from GBX 430 ($5.62) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of Entertainment One in a research note on Friday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Entertainment One currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 536.17 ($7.01).

LON ETO opened at GBX 393.20 ($5.14) on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 417.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.41. Entertainment One has a fifty-two week low of GBX 333.20 ($4.35) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 485.40 ($6.34). The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion and a PE ratio of 157.28.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a GBX 1.50 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.34%. This is a boost from Entertainment One’s previous dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. Entertainment One’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.40%.

In other news, insider Robert McFarlane purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 407 ($5.32) per share, for a total transaction of £40,700 ($53,181.76).

Entertainment One Ltd. engages in the acquisition, development, production, financing, distribution, and sale of family, television (TV), music, and film content rights across various media worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Family & Brands, Television, and Film. It distributes and sells films on screens in theatres and digitally, on DVDs and Blu-rays, and on TV; develops, produces, and distributes TV content across genres, platforms, and territories; and records, distributes, and licenses albums and songs.

