EquiTrader (EQT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.16 Million

EquiTrader (CURRENCY:EQT) traded down 19% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 27th. One EquiTrader coin can now be purchased for about $0.0937 or 0.00000851 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. EquiTrader has a market cap of $1.16 million and $21.00 worth of EquiTrader was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, EquiTrader has traded 15.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $114.69 or 0.01041613 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00015888 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001433 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000071 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00010674 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000737 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0984 or 0.00000894 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

About EquiTrader

EQT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 31st, 2017. EquiTrader’s total supply is 13,431,717 coins and its circulating supply is 12,331,717 coins. The official website for EquiTrader is www.equitrader.co. EquiTrader’s official Twitter account is @Equi_Trader.

Buying and Selling EquiTrader

EquiTrader can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EquiTrader directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EquiTrader should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EquiTrader using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

