Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $257.48

Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $257.48 and last traded at $256.51, with a volume of 6403 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $253.53.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered Erie Indemnity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. ValuEngine raised Erie Indemnity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Erie Indemnity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Get Erie Indemnity alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a PE ratio of 45.35 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $222.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.07. Erie Indemnity had a return on equity of 31.44% and a net margin of 12.39%. The firm had revenue of $594.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $598.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Erie Indemnity will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. Erie Indemnity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.34%.

In other Erie Indemnity news, Director Elizabeth A. Vorsheck bought 686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $240.56 per share, with a total value of $165,024.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,722,768.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 46.87% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Erie Indemnity in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Erie Indemnity in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Erie Indemnity by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Erie Indemnity by 83.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Erie Indemnity by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.97% of the company’s stock.

Erie Indemnity Company Profile (NASDAQ:ERIE)

Erie Indemnity Company operates as a managing attorney-in-fact for the subscribers at the Erie Insurance Exchange in the United States. The company provides sales, underwriting, and policy issuance services for the policyholders on behalf of the Erie Insurance Exchange. Its sales related services include agent compensation, and sales and advertising support services; and underwriting services comprise underwriting and policy processing, as well as provides administrative support, information technology, and customer services.

See Also: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Erie Indemnity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Erie Indemnity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.